APC cannot cope, we are ready to take back power – PDP

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Uche Secondus says the PDP is ready to take back power from APC.

In a New year message to Nigeria released on Saturday in Abuja, Secondus stated that the worst days was over for the PDP and that the party was ready to reclaim back its lost mandate and put Nigeria on a more focused path.

The PDP boss sympathize with Nigerians for the hardship under the APC leadership and assure them that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“2017 was tough for us but the worst is over; we are now more than ever determined to take power back in Nigeria because the writing on the wall is clear that the ruling party cannot cope.” the statement reads

“We sympathize with Nigerians for the hardship they have been going through in the hand of ruling party but assure them that there is a light at the tunnel.

“In the outgoing year, we all witnessed how the APC government snubbed our courts as well as resolutions of the National Assembly; such things are dangerous and antithetical to good governance and democratic growth. “The New Year 2018 is strategic and critical in the political life of the nation because activities in the year will determine the success or otherwise of 2019,”

