APC chieftain, Araoye empowers aged citizens, physically challenged with N5m, 500 bags of rice

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr. Makinde Araoye over the weekend at Ikere Ekiti empowered 500 indigent senior citizens and physically challenged persons drawn across the 6 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Ekiti South Senatorial District of the state with N5million cash. The beneficiaries who hail from Ekiti East, […]

APC chieftain, Araoye empowers aged citizens, physically challenged with N5m, 500 bags of rice

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

