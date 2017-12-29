APC crisis: No one should make himself God in Rivers State – Abe

The Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has declared that Rivers State does not belong to a group of people or an individual. He said the state was not a conquered territory. The Senator said no one should assume the position of God in the state. Abe said this […]

APC crisis: No one should make himself God in Rivers State – Abe

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

