Fuel Scarcity: APC government is grossly incompetent, corrupt and champion in lies – PDP

The People Democratic Party says the APC government is grossly incompetent, corrupts and champions in the use of lies and manipulations against innocent and unsuspecting citizens.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said this in a statement yesterday. The PDP also accused the APC government of hiding under the cover of blaming NNPC to cover for their incompetency and oil subsidy corruption. The party ask the APC government to uncover the mystery as it regards reports of alleged corruption which 18 unregistered companies were used to lift and divert $1.1 trillion worth of crude oil in the past few years.

The statement reads:

“This APC government is not only grossly incompetent and corrupt, but also a champion in the use of lies and manipulations against innocent and unsuspecting citizens.

“We all know that it was convenient for the APC Presidency to promise Nigerians that it will no longer import fuel only because the PDP government had already laid the foundation, including revamping the refineries and ensuring a domestic production of five million litres out of the 25 million litres daily domestic consumption.

“Sadly this incompetent APC government, in its almost three years, has not added one litre to the five million litres which the PDP administration was producing. Instead of improvements, the APC has wrecked the system and now pushing the nation to depend solely on importation, while engaging in heavy sleazes in hidden subsidy regimes.

“Is it not also ridiculous for the Federal Government, in its bid to cover for its ineptitude and oil subsidy corruption, to announce that it was the NNPC and not Nigeria that is paying for the so called fuel subsidy?

“Moreover, if the NNPC, which is under his purview, has been paying fuel subsidy, who authorized the payment and who are the beneficiaries? Nigerians need to know the truth on this subsidy regime.”

