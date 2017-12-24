‘APC Indulging in Scientific Corruption’, Senator Alleges

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has accused the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government of adopting new methods of looting the national treasury.

According to, Anyanwu, who represents Imo East in the senate, APC has gone “scientific in corruption.”

Addressing the Imo state leadership of the People’s Democratic Party on Saturday in Owerri, the lawmaker said the APC had no chance of retaining power in 2019.

He said, “There is scientific corruption in Nigeria now. They are using ATM to collect our money. There will be a mass defection of governors from the North from the APC to the PDP.

“APC has destroyed itself. They have nothing to offer to Nigerians. There is an advanced negotiation and about five APC governors from the North will join the PDP. As I talk, APC cannot win up to five states in the North in 2019.”

