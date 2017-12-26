 APC is a government of abysmal failure, Nigerians waiting for 2019 – PDP | Nigeria Today
APC is a government of abysmal failure, Nigerians waiting for 2019 – PDP

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State on Tuesday described the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government is an abysmal failure. The party said Nigerians were waiting to vote out the APC and its troubles in 2019 “because they don’t have the capacity and capabilities to run the affairs of the country.” Delta […]

