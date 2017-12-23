APC Spokesman Bombs Fani-Kayode On Twitter: ‘Take Your Drugs And Look At The Mirror’

By ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja

National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has adviced former Minister of Aviation Chief Femi Fani-Kayode to take his drug and look at the mirror.

In a tweet on Friday, Fani-Kayode had slammed Abdullahi saying “This young man deserves to be stripped naked, gagged with a pair of thick socks stuffed down his throat, blindfolded, hung up on a tree by the arms and finally have a cynaide-tipped suppository shoved deep down his Kwara rectum. He is an embarrassment to Nigeria and to humanity.”

Fani-Kayode’s tweet was predicated on a report ascribed to Abdullahi which was debunked by both the APC spokesperson and the party as fake news.

Despite the dismissal of the report as fake, Fani-Kayode attached a screenshot of the purported report to his tweet attacking Abdullahi.

But in his response to Fani-Kayode, Abdullahi, a former Minister of Youth Development and Sports said; “I did not say what was ascribed to me about fuel scarcity. But what an insight to the dark recess of your psychopathic mind.

Embarrassment to Nigeria and humanity? Lol. Take your drugs and look at the mirror.”