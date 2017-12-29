APC’s failure is tonic for PDP victory — Isoko North chairman

By Ochuko Akuopha

The economic challenges in the land allegedly foisted on the country by the All Progressives Congress, APC has made it an easier task for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to win all forthcoming elections in the country, the PDP Chairman in Isoko North, Prince Godwin Ogorugba has said.

Speaking with Vanguard on his party’s preparation for the local government election, Ogorugba also referred to what he described as the massive achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a selling point for the PDP.

Ogorugba dismissed the APC as not existing in Isoko North, as he expressed optimism that the PDP’s Chairmanship flag bearer Mr. Emmanuel Egbabor and all the councillorship candidates would win the election with a wide margin.

Describing APC chieftains in the state as bunch of noise makers, he said the PDP in Isoko North would soon take its campaign to all wards and communities in the council area to ensure victory for the party.

On insinuations by some critics including APC officials that the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC would not conduct a free and fair election, Ogurugba said: “That is an admission of failure. The election has not been conducted and they are always crying foul.”

