Apple bows to mounting pressure, offers $29 battery replacements to regain trust

In response to the news that Apple was throttling the speed of older iPhones in order to preserve battery life, several people have filed class-action lawsuits against the company.

The post Apple bows to mounting pressure, offers $29 battery replacements to regain trust appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

