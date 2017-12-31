Appointment of dead men into boards, Presidency apologies, says no human is free of error

The presidency says no human is free of errors and mistakes as confusion looms over the appointment of dead men into boards of government agencies and parastatals.

The Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu admitted the errors but said the errors identified with the list were not enough to describe the exercise as scandalous.

Senator Francis Okpozo who was appointed chairman of the Nigerian Press Council. Okpozo, died in December 2016. Chief Donald Ugbaja, who was appointed a member of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), died on the 29th of November, 2017. Reverend Christopher Utov who was appointed member of the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research, died in March of 2017.

“In 2015, Mr. President requested all state chapters of the party to submit names of 50 party members for board appointments,” Shehu said.

“However, complaint arose from some governors who felt they were not carried along in the process. To answer this, the president constituted a committee under the vice president to review and reflect the interest of the governors”.

“The president’s trips for medical attention slowed down completion of the process. “The current SGF was only directed to complete that process by releasing the list which he apparently did without altering it,” Mallam Shehu explained.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

