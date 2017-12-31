Appointment of dead people: SERAP asks Buhari to withdraw appointments

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the list of appointments to the boards of agencies. The group stated that the list was a recognizable danger to the integrity of these bodies, adding that the withdrawal of list would enable the civil service systems to carry out the appointments, […]

Appointment of dead people: SERAP asks Buhari to withdraw appointments

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

