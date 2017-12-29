Archbishop of Lagos urges government to prioritise welfare of Nigerians in 2018

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged the Federal and State Governments to prioritise the welfare of every Nigerian citizen in 2018. Martins made the appeal in his New Year message released on Friday. “The low quality of lives that characterised most of the year 2017 led to untold…

The post Archbishop of Lagos urges government to prioritise welfare of Nigerians in 2018 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

