Aregbesola gives scorecard, urges support for administration

Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, while giving a scorecard of his government yesterday said his administration has fulfilled most of the promises made to the people, while seeking election.

He pointed out that his government has exhibited a genuine, sincere and exemplary leadership in all spheres of life, as being manifested in the achievements recorded in the last seven years.‎

Aregbesola, who urged the people to support the last lap of his administration, stated this while featuring on a live television programme tagged Good Morning Nigeria‎ broadcast on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).He noted that his administration got to power at a time life was hard for the people of the state, thus compelling the need to develop strategies to cushion the situation and put the state on the path of economic sustainability and prosperity.

He said his government has brought the dividends of democracy to every household.His words: “Regardless of what anybody might have read about us, we got to power at a time when life was absolutely hard for the people. We knew it was so. Therefore, we set a standard to developing strategies capable of enabling and enriching lives of our people.‎

“We first of all started to provide succour to huge number of youths that hitherto had no hope. We set up Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES) and under the scheme, we brought in volunteers to help their communities in social works, such as clearing the drainages, removing refuse, feeding the pupils and directing traffic where such was necessary, among others.

“And we engaged through this scheme 40,000 youths and from that, we were able to remove extreme poverty in Osun. It is through this that many programmes such as Osun Elementary School Feeding and Health Programme emerged.”

He added that thousands of pupils were fed every school day while the state recruited thousands of young women as food vendors to discharge the responsibility of cooking and serving the pupils in all the government elementary schools delicious and salubrious meals.

Aregbesola said the state under his watch, also invested hugely on school infrastructure as this initiative brings about the successes with which we have recorded on our massive school infrastructure development.

“Osun, with the exception of Lagos, remains the state that has concentrated the largest chunks of her resource to bring a meaningful development to education, among many other programmes.“So, as a genuine government, we believed strongly that ‎good leadership must be exhibited at all levels in the society because without leadership, we can’t build a functional, meaningful, civilized and humane society,” he added.

