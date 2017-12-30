Armed men attack Sun reporter, stab him with knives

By John Mkom, Jalingo.

Four armed men, in the late hours of Thursday attacked the Taraba state correspondent of The Sun Newspaper, Sylvanus Viashima in his house, stabbed him with knives.

According Viashima who spoke to Saturday Vanguard on his hosiptal bed said the attckers arrived his house at about 11 pm and pounced on him.

Viashima who sustained several injuries sustained is now receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center Jalingo,

Narrating his ordeal, Viashima said the attackers must have trailed him from where he went to get air time for his night calls. He said the four men appeared in a Yellow tricycle while he was about entering into his house which is opposite FGGC road in Jalingo.

The companion of Sylvanus, a young lady who craved anonymity said the four men came behind and bounced directly on the The Sun reporter while they were about turning to their house.

She said the attackers came out straight on the reporter with knives and fled the scene after stabbing him.

“They came out straight on him with knives, after attacking him, they zoomed off with their Try-cycle, they did not take any of his belongings, I think they were trailing us since where we went to buy air time.

As at the time of writing the report, the Police Public Relation Officer, Taraba state command Mr. David Mishar did not respond to several calls made to his phones for comment.

The post Armed men attack Sun reporter, stab him with knives appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

