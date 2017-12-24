 Armed robber kills partner by mistake, reports himself to the police | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Armed robber kills partner by mistake, reports himself to the police

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

25-year-old armed robber ThankGod Smith, who reportedly killed his 23-year-old partner Peter Napoleon by mistake as they attacked one Francis Chibueze along Bakery Road, Azikoro Village, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, walked into a Police Station to report himself. According to the State’s Police PRO, the incident occurred around 8pm On 22 December, 2017, and  ThankGod Smith who panicked after Police […]

The post Armed robber kills partner by mistake, reports himself to the police appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.