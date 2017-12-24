Armed Robber Mistakenly Shoots His Partner During Operation, Reports Himself To Police (Photos

A 25-year-old armed robber identified as ThankGod Smith, reportedly killed his 23-year-old partner Peter Napoleon by mistake as they attacked one Francis Chibueze along Bakery Road, Azikoro Village, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State He later walked into a Police Station to report himself. According to the State’s Police PRO, the incident occurred around 8pm On 22 December, […]

The post Armed Robber Mistakenly Shoots His Partner During Operation, Reports Himself To Police (Photos appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

