Posted on Dec 24, 2017

A 25-year-old armed robber identified as ThankGod Smith, reportedly killed his 23-year-old partner Peter Napoleon by mistake as they attacked one Francis Chibueze along Bakery Road, Azikoro Village, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State He later walked into a Police Station to report himself. According to the State’s Police PRO, the incident occurred around 8pm On 22 December, […]

The post Armed Robber Mistakenly Shoots His Partner During Operation, Reports Himself To Police (Photos appeared first on Timeofgist.

