Armed robber shoots partner during ‘operation’ in Bayelsa

An armed robber died from his partner’s bullet during a foiled robbery attack on one Francis Chibueze, along Bakery road, Azikoro village, Yenagoa. Confirming the incident on Sunday, the spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Asinim Butswat, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the armed robber mistakenly shot and killed his partner. “On Dec.

