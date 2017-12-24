 Armed robbery attack on SDA during watch night service leaves one injured – Myjoyonline.com | Nigeria Today
Armed robbery attack on SDA during watch night service leaves one injured – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Dec 24, 2017


Myjoyonline.com

Armed robbery attack on SDA during watch night service leaves one injured
One person has been injured after a gang of armed robbers attacked members of the Adoato-Adumanu branch of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church during an all-night prayer service Sunday. The victim, Dr Osei Mensah, was hit in the head with the butt
