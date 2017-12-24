Armed robbery attack on SDA during watch night service leaves one injured – Myjoyonline.com
Myjoyonline.com
Armed robbery attack on SDA during watch night service leaves one injured
Myjoyonline.com
One person has been injured after a gang of armed robbers attacked members of the Adoato-Adumanu branch of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church during an all-night prayer service Sunday. The victim, Dr Osei Mensah, was hit in the head with the butt …
Armed robbers attack SDA all-night service
