Army aborts Boko Haram attack at checkpoint

By News Agency of Nigeria

Nigerian troops on Monday repelled an attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents at a security checkpoint few kilometres away from Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the incident occurred at about 5: 30 PM, at Moloi area, on the outskirts of the city.

The insurgents were said to have torched some houses and vandalized vehicles on Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu Road.

An eye witness, Aji Maina, said that the insurgents attacked and shot sporadically, a situation which made the villagers to scamper into safety and flee their homes.

Maina said that the residents of Moloi and adjoining villages ran into Polo and other areas of Maiduguri for safety.

He, however, said that soldiers deployed to the area engaged the insurgents and repelled the attack.

“The insurgents attacked the ED security section, torched houses and motorists caught in the cross fire.

“At present, no one can ascertain the extend of damages or casualties in the attack.

“Many people fled their homes and scampered into safety in Maiduguri,” he said.

NAN reports, however, that security had been beefed up in the metropolis to thwart any breach of peace while people were going about their normal activities.

The Police and military authorities were yet to comment on the incident.

