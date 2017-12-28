Army Chief Who Forced Mugabe to Step Down Sworn-in as Vice President

Zimbabwe’s former army chief Constantino Chiwenga, was sworn-in today along with long serving state security minister, Kembo Mohadi as Vice-President to President Emmerson Mnangawa. Chiwenga led a de facto coup last month that ended Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule. His appearance on state television on Nov. 15 preceded armed soldiers taking to the streets, paving the […]

