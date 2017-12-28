Army Chief Who Forced Mugabe to Step Down Sworn-in as Vice President
Zimbabwe’s former army chief Constantino Chiwenga, was sworn-in today along with long serving state security minister, Kembo Mohadi as Vice-President to President Emmerson Mnangawa. Chiwenga led a de facto coup last month that ended Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule. His appearance on state television on Nov. 15 preceded armed soldiers taking to the streets, paving the […]
The post Army Chief Who Forced Mugabe to Step Down Sworn-in as Vice President appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!