 Army Commences 77 Regular Recruitment | Nigeria Today
Army Commences 77 Regular Recruitment

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army says it has commenced its online registration for the 77 Regular Recruit Intake for both Trades, Non-Tradesmen and women from Dec. 29 to Feb 9, 2018. The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement on Saturday that the exercise was aimed at selecting able bodied Nigerians and would take place […]

