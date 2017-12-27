 Army Generals stole funds under your hero, Jonathan – Presidency blast Reno Omokri | Nigeria Today
Army Generals stole funds under your hero, Jonathan – Presidency blast Reno Omokri

The presidency has reacted to statement by former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, condemning President Buhari’s plan to spend $1bn to fight Boko Haram and other security challenges. Reno Omokri had on Tuesday shared a speech by President Buhari in 2014 condemning Jonathan’s request for $1 billion to fight the violent sect. The […]

