Army redeploys 399 Generals

Some Principal Officers from the Defence and Army Headquarters, Corps Commander and General Officers Commanding (GOCs) have been moved in a posting and redeployment announced by the Nigerian Army on Friday. According to a statement by Brig.-Gen Sani Usman, the posting and appointments affected 399 officers. Below is the breakdown of the redeployed officers, Maj.-Gen.l […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

