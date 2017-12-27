 Arrest and prosecution of serving judges: The role of National Judicial Council – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arrest and prosecution of serving judges: The role of National Judicial Council – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Arrest and prosecution of serving judges: The role of National Judicial Council
Vanguard
“All that is required is that the NJC be allowed to carry out its duties before Judges are brought before a court of law to face criminal prosecutions”. On the 11th December 2017, the Court of Appeal delivered what many have described as a landmark
Cleaning up the Nigerian judiciaryGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.