Arsenal cult star Emmanuel Eboue reveals going broke pushed him close to suicide – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Arsenal cult star Emmanuel Eboue reveals going broke pushed him close to suicide
Daily Star
FORMER Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has revealed being forced to sofa surf and hiding from bailiffs has pushed him to the brink of suicide. By Anders Anglesey / Published 24th December 2017. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration …
Emmanuel Eboue reveals personal anguish when he sees how well former Arsenal team-mates are doing
Emmanuel Eboue reveals going broke has left him close to suicide in mighty fall from Arsenal days
Ex-Arsenal star broke, sleeps on the floor & thinks suicide – FCNaija
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!