Arsenal facing dressing room row over Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil – Stan Collymore – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Arsenal facing dressing room row over Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil – Stan Collymore
Daily Star
ALEXIS SANCHEZ and Mesut Ozil leaving Arsenal in January would cause havoc in the Arsenal dressing room. By Alex Wood / Published 24th December 2017. Alexis Sanchez GETTY. Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez is wanted by Man City. That's according to Stan …
James Milner reveals what Liverpool are lacking in title bid after throwing away two-goal lead at Arsenal
Arsenal and Liverpool get festive season off to a flier
Liverpool news: James Milner warns young team-mates – Defend better or else
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!