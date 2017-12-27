 Arsenal set sights on Benzema – Information-Analytic Agency NEWS.am | Nigeria Today
Arsenal set sights on Benzema – Information-Analytic Agency NEWS.am

Posted on Dec 27, 2017


Arsenal set sights on Benzema
Arsenal (London, England) wish to acquire Karim Benzema, who is not having a good season at Real Madrid (Spain). The Gunners, however, do not want to pay more than €40 million for the French forward, according to Don Balón. After losing at home by a
