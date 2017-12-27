Arsene Wenger Mocks Jose Mourinho’s Spending Comments

Arsene Wenger has told Jose Mourinho that he has not been able to outspend rival teams since his arrival in North London.

After Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Burnley – Jose Mourinho claimed that he had not been able to spend enough money to put his side on a par with Manchester City,

However, Wenger laughed off Mourinho’s suggestions, saying that the Portuguese must learn to contend with not having the most funds in the division at his disposal.

The Frenchman told reporters: “I have been in that position for 21 years so I can’t start to complain now. There have always been three or four teams richer than I am. I’ve learned to cope with that.

“We deal with our own situation as well as we can. Man City, Chelsea and Man United are all richer than us. Have to find ways to be successful.”

