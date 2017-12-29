Arsene Wenger Not Fearful Of Losing Alexis Sanchez In January

Arsene Wenger says he is “not fearful” of losing Alexis Sanchez in January and insisted there are no fractures in the Arsenal camp regarding the Chilean’s future.

Alexis Sanchez continues to be linked with a move away from Arsenal and, ahead of the impending January transfer window, the forward netted twice in a hard-fought 3-2 win against Crystal Palace.

When asked by Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves if there is a divide in camp, Wenger simply replied: “No, not at all. I did not see that.

“I am not fearful [of a bid coming in], but that is a subject that will turn up because of his contract situation.

“I have said that many times since the start of the season so I can only repeat what I have said.”

