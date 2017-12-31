As Deadline for e-Dividend Registration Expires Today… – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
As Deadline for e-Dividend Registration Expires Today…
THISDAY Newspapers
After today, investors in the Nigerian capital market, who are yet to register to get dividend payment electronically, will have to part with a fee to be enrolled on the platform. And if eventually they refuse to follow the new trend of 'e-dividend …
e-Dividend Will Stem Tide Of Fraudulent Practices – Shareholders
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!