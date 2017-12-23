As From January 1, Motorists Will Pay More At Lekki Toll Gate, Ikoyi Link Bridge – LCC

The Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC) has announced that as from January 1, 2018, motorists using the toll gate at the Victoria Island end of the Lekki-Epe expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge would have to pay more money.

Presently, cars are charged N120, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) N150 and commercial buses N80 at the toll gate, while cars pay N250 and SUVs, N300 at the bridge.

However, while addressing a press conference in Lagos, LCC’s Managing Director, Mohammed Hassan, disclosed that the current charges were no longer sustainable as a result of the “current business realities and increasing cost of operation”.

He said: “Since the commencement of tolling in December 2011, the toll tariffs had remained the same despite the continuous increase in the cost of operations to ensure that the toll plazas and the road infrastructure are well maintained.” “The toll review has also become necessary to enable the company meet its loan obligations to its local and foreign lenders, considering the fact that foreign exchange rates have continued to increase astronomically in the last couple of years. “LCC cannot continue to operate or provide the services required from us if we do not review the toll tariffs”.

Speaking on the new toll review, Taofeek Oluwa, chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Eti-Osa local government, was quoted by TheCable as saying that members would support the arrangement provided the increase is not substantial.

“As long as LCC honours its agreement to peg commercial bus toll fare at N100 from the N80 we previously paid, we can confidently support LCC by assuring that our people will not suffer any increase in the fare paid to board commercial buses coming into or going out of the Lekki-Epe axis,” he said.

The post As From January 1, Motorists Will Pay More At Lekki Toll Gate, Ikoyi Link Bridge – LCC appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

