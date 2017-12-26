As oil passes major milestone, here’s what 2018 could hold – CNBC
|
CNBC
|
As oil passes major milestone, here's what 2018 could hold
CNBC
As 2017 draws to a close, oil is rallying hard as OPEC supply cuts — combined with improving global demand — support the market. Next year, however, is a different story. We see two conflicting views for crude in the coming year that could weigh on …
Oil soars, US crude hits $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015
Oil prices rise after Libya pipeline blast
Oil prices close at 2-1/2 year peak
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!