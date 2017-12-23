 At least 100 dead and dozens missing as tropical storm batters Philippines – The Times | Nigeria Today
At least 100 dead and dozens missing as tropical storm batters Philippines – The Times

At least 100 dead and dozens missing as tropical storm batters Philippines
At least 100 people have been killed, with dozens more missing, after a tropical storm hit the Philippines, unleashing flash floods that swept away houses and set off landslides. Most of the deaths from Tropical Storm Tembin were in the poor provinces

