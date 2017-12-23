At Least 75 Dead in Philippines After Tropical Storm Unleashes Flash Floods – TIME
|
TIME
|
At Least 75 Dead in Philippines After Tropical Storm Unleashes Flash Floods
TIME
(ZAMBOANGA, Philippines) — A tropical storm in the southern Philippines unleashed flash floods that swept away people and houses and set off landslides, leaving at least 75 people dead and 58 others missing, officials said Saturday. Most of the deaths …
133 die in rain battered Philippines
120 dead and dozens more missing after tropical storm hits Philippines
Storm leaves 120 dead, 160 missing in southern Philippines
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!