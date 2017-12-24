 Atiku reveals what citizens must to for Nigeria to work again | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Atiku reveals what citizens must to for Nigeria to work again

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has said for Nigeria to work again, the citizenry must take full responsibility what goes on. The Waziri of Adamawa made the remark in his Christmas message to Christians. Urging Nigerians to emulate the teachings of Jesus Christ, Atiku said “it is more blessed to give than to receive”. In […]

Atiku reveals what citizens must to for Nigeria to work again

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.