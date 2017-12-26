 Atiku’s Defection To PDP Will Not Affect APC’s Electoral Success – Masari | Nigeria Today
Atiku’s Defection To PDP Will Not Affect APC’s Electoral Success – Masari

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Politics

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has described the recent defection of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as an exercise in futility. Masari made the statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Maiadua, Katsina State on Monday.

