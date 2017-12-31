Atletico Madrid finally unveil Diego Costa, Vitolo – Vanguard
Atletico Madrid finally unveil Diego Costa, Vitolo
Atletico Madrid unveiled new signings Diego Costa and Vitolo on Sunday as the Spanish club's transfer ban finally comes to an end. Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Diego Costa poses with his jersey during his welcoming ceremony at the Wanda …
