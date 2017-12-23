 ATMs frustrate customers in Jos, fail to dispense cash – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ATMs frustrate customers in Jos, fail to dispense cash – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

ATMs frustrate customers in Jos, fail to dispense cash
The Nation Newspaper
Residents of Jos on Saturday decried the poor services by banks as many automated teller machines (ATM) in the metropolis failed to dispense cash to frustrated customers on long queues. Some of the stranded customers, who spoke with the News Agency of

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.