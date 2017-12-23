 ATMs frustrate customers in Jos, fail to dispense cash | Nigeria Today
ATMs frustrate customers in Jos, fail to dispense cash

Posted on Dec 23, 2017

Residents of Jos on Saturday decried the poor services by banks as many automated teller machines (ATM) in the metropolis failed to dispense cash to frustrated customers on long queues. Some of the stranded customers, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos, expressed disappointment at the failure of many bank ATMs […]

