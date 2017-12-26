Austin Ejide desperate to represent Super Eagles at 2018 World Cup – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Austin Ejide desperate to represent Super Eagles at 2018 World Cup
Daily Post Nigeria
Hapoel Hadera goalkeeper, Austin Ejide, has said he will do his best to secure a spot in the Super Eagles team to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The 33-year-old last featured for Nigeria in a friendly match against Scotland in 2014. Despite playing in …
Ejide: I'll fight till the end for World Cup spot
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!