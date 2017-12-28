 Australian man charged with sending bullet to deputy PM | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Australian man charged with sending bullet to deputy PM

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Australia, News | 0 comments

A 74-year-old man was charged on Thursday with posting a bullet and threatening letter to Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. The man was charged with stalking and using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend. Police alleged that the man sent the bullet and threatening letter to Joyce’s electoral office in the country…

The post Australian man charged with sending bullet to deputy PM appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.