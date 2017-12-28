Australian man charged with sending bullet to deputy PM

A 74-year-old man was charged on Thursday with posting a bullet and threatening letter to Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. The man was charged with stalking and using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend. Police alleged that the man sent the bullet and threatening letter to Joyce’s electoral office in the country…

