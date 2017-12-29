Ayade under fire over ‘signature projects’, unfulfilled promises

A group, Movement for Restoration of Cross River State, says Governor Ben Ayade’s signatory projects have failed as none has taken off fully. On assumption of office, Ayade promised to embark on three signature projects, including the 260 km Super Highway, Deep Sea Port and Garment Factory. Over two years after the vow, none of […]

