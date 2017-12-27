Babangida: Musa Must Leave Leicester In January For World Cup Spot – Complete Sports Nigeria
Babangida: Musa Must Leave Leicester In January For World Cup Spot
By Adeboye Amosu: Former Super Eagles winger Tijani Babangida has advised Ahmed Musa to seek a move out of English Premier League club Leicester City in January to keep alive his hope of making the Nigeria squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia …
Ex-stars urge Musa to quit Leicester
