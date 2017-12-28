Bad weather forces flight delays, cancellations in Lagos

Hundreds of air travellers on Thursday remained stranded in Lagos due to delays and cancellation of their flights as a result of adverse weather, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. NAN correspondents monitoring the situation at the Murtala Mohammed Airport 2 and the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) reports that most of the early morning flights were delayed or out rightly cancelled by the airlines. The passengers mostly affected by the cancellations were those en route Calabar, Port Harcourt, Benin, Akure and Enugu.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

