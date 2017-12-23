Badoo Kingpin Declared Wanted, On The Run
Alhaji Alaka Abayomi Kamal the prime suspect of the Badoo cult killings in Ikorodu and Epe axis has been declared wanted by the Lagos State police command. In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti “The 51-year-old is wanted in connection with series of well-orchestrated killings and nefarious activities of the Badoo…
Comments
