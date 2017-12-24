Barca’s three strikes sink Real Madrid

Baecelona took a huge step towards regaining the La Liga title as goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Alex Vidal beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 3-0, at the Santiago Bernabeu, yesterday, to open up a 14-point lead over the European champions.

In a recurring theme of this season, Madrid were made to pay for Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema missing first-half chances, as Barca took control after halftime.

Suarez rounded off a flowing counter-attack to open the scoring before Messi blasted home a penalty after Madrid defender, Dani Carvajal, was sent-off for punching the ball off the goal line.

And Messi was the creator as Vidal rubbed salt into Real’s wounds deep into stoppage time.

“The league isn’t finished, we haven’t even completed the first half of the season,” claimed Barca boss Ernesto Valverde, on his side’s seemingly unassailable advantage.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

