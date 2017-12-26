Barcelona news LIVE updates: Lionel Messi claim, Iniesta makes admission, Hazard opens up – Express.co.uk
|
Express.co.uk
|
Barcelona news LIVE updates: Lionel Messi claim, Iniesta makes admission, Hazard opens up
Express.co.uk
BARCELONA news is coming thick and fast and Express Sport is on hand to bring you all of the latest via live updates straight from the Nou Camp. By James Benson. PUBLISHED: 20:33, Tue, Dec 26, 2017 | UPDATED: 20:33, Tue, Dec 26, 2017. Lionel Messi …
Sorry, Cristiano: Eden Hazard claims Lionel Messi is the best player in the world
VIDEO: Chelsea Ace Eden Hazard Weighs in on 'Messi vs Ronaldo' Debate Naming Who He Thinks is Better
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the Christmas cheer as stars share festive snaps of family celebrations
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!