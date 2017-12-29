Baru’s Forbes Award: Unjustified criticism – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Baru's Forbes Award: Unjustified criticism
Daily Trust
The good news that Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has clinched the Forbes Best of Africa Oil and Gas Man of the Year 2017 Award by the New York based internationally reputable media …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!