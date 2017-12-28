Battle for 9mobile’s soul peaks – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Battle for 9mobile's soul peaks
The Nation Newspaper
From about 16 firms that initially submitted expression of interest (EoI) to Barclays Africa to acquire Nigeria's fourth largest carrier, 9mobile, the list has been sifted, with five left to slug it out on the turf of financial and technical …
