Bayelsa lawmaker presents scorecard to constituents

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA—THE lawmaker representing Yenagoa Constituency I in Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Dr Parkinson Markmanuel, has explained that in spite of the prevailing economic uncertainties in the last two years, he has been able to record some achievements in the areas of infrastructure and human capital development in the constituency.

Markmanuel, who spoke in Yenagoa while presenting his midterm report to traditional rulers, Community Development Committee, CDC, chairmen, women and youths leaders drawn from the 29 communities of the constituency at a town hall meeting, said his programmes and projects are spread across the communities.

The lawmaker said besides the constituency projects, he had embarked on other personal projects which include provision of scholarships to students in tertiary institutions within and outside the country, including payment of UTME fees for indigent students and sponsorship of annual grassroots unity football competition in the constituency.

